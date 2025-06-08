Man Uncovers Father's 1990s JSW Shares Worth Rs 1 Lakh, It's Now Valued At...

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A man discovered JSW Steel shares his father bought in the 1990s, worth Rs 80 crore today. The shares were originally purchased for Rs 1 lakh, creating significant generational wealth. Investor Sourav Dutta shared the story on X, highlighting the benefits of long-term investing.

A man recently stumbled upon a life-changing fortune after discovering old JSW Steel share certificates his father purchased in the 1990s for just Rs 1 lakh. After holding onto the shares for 30 years, they're now valued in crores, creating "generational wealth" and sparking widespread amazement on social media. This incredible turn of events highlights the power of long-term investing, proving that patience can indeed yield extraordinary returns.

In a post on X, investor Sourav Dutta shared a story about a Reddit user who inherited JSW Steel shares from his father, who bought them in 1990 for Rs 1 lakh. Today, those shares are valued at approximately Rs 80 crore.

"Guy on Reddit discovered JSW shares bought by his dad in the 1990s for ₹1L. Worth ₹80Cr today. Power of buy right sell after 30yrs," investor Sourav Dutta wrote on X.

The post resonated with many on X, who shared their views on the benefits of long-term investing. Many also congratulated the Reddit user and shared their own stories of successful buy-and-hold strategies, highlighting the potential for significant gains with patience and persistence.

One user wrote, "Now, he can retire and live his life peacefully. Can even make a good business from it, a huge congratulations to him." Another commented, "People don't realise how stock splits, bonuses and dividends add up over time, it's magical."

A third said, "Don't be in a rush to sell good businesses. If fundamentals are intact, let time do the heavy lifting. This is not just investing, this is legacy creation."

A fourth added, 'Bro, but if someone had 1 lac to dump in the 1990s and forget about it, then probably the family was insanely rich irrespective of today's share value."

Notably, JSW Steel Ltd is a leading steel manufacturer in India, with a strong market presence and a growing global footprint. As of now, the company's share price is around Rs 1004.90, with a market capitalisation of RS 2.37 trillion. JSW Steel's shares have shown significant growth over the years, rewarding long-term investors handsomely.