Man Says First Class Passenger On US Flight 'Had Poop Accident'. Then This Happened

The man took to Reddit to share his experience.

A Delta Airlines passenger said he had a bizarre experience on a recent flight after a fellow traveller in the first class cabin "had a poop accident" mid-flight. The man took to Reddit to share his experience. On a Delta Reddit thread, the man claimed he was on a flight on Thursday when "a passenger in (first class) had a poop accident that caused an incredibly foul odour throughout the cabin."

He added that the passengers wanted the crew to clean it up but he insisted that she should not clean human waste. The man added, "Passengers wanted the FA to clean it up. I approached her and told her that it was not her job, and she was doing a great job under the circumstances."

Then he posted a picture of a message that he said the flight attendant gave him as he got off the aircraft. "On my way off the plane, she handed me this. I've written to Ed to tell him what a great job she did in a stressful situation," he said.

The note read, "I apologize that your first-class flight wasn't as pleasant as it should always be. Thank you for your understanding. I sent you some miles. Thank you for being a million miler."

The man stated that he informed management of "what a great job she did in a stressful situation" when he followed up with them following his flight.

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reactions from social media users.

"Good on you to have the FAs back. They absolutely don't get paid enough to clean a human waste biohazard. I understand that it made for a shitty flight (ha!) but that's just not their job. Years ago I was a gate agent and someone left a full catheter bag (urine) on the floor of the jetway on an inbound flight. I called the airport biohazard team," said a user.

"Oh my God, I'd never fly again if I was that customer who had the accident," added another user.

A third person said, "I feel bad for the person with the poop accident. How humiliating!!!"

"I have been on a flight when this happened. It's good I still carry masks. They come in handy. Delta hood about giving miles for flight issues," commented a Reddit user.