Man Orders Sony Headphones Worth Rs 19,990, Gets Toothpaste Instead. Amazon Responds

The customer identified as Yash Ojha shared a video on the social media platform

A Twitter user recently took to the microblogging platform to relate a bizarre online shopping experience. The customer identified as Yash Ojha shared a video on the social media platform and said that he ordered Sony XB910N Wireless headphones through Amazon for Rs 19,900, but received a Colgate toothpaste, instead.

Mr Ojha shared the video of unboxing the Amazon delivery and wrote, "Well I ordered Sony xb910n and got Colgate lmafao."

See the video here:

Well I ordered sony xb910n and got Colgate lmafao. pic.twitter.com/GpsiLWemwl — Yash ojha (@Yashuish) December 8, 2023

Amazon responded to the complaint and wrote, "Our apologies regarding the incorrect item of your order. We'd like to help you with this, please update your DM settings & reach out to us via DM. Further, please don't provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them to be personal information."

In a similar instance, a man ordered a camera lens worth Rs 90,000 from Amazon but ended up receiving some quinoa seeds inside the delivered package.

Twitter user Arun Kumar Meher ordered a Sigma 24-70 f 2.8 lens from Amazon on July 5. When he received the package the next day, he was left shocked to discover its contents. The box was already opened, and instead of the camera lens, it contained quinoa seeds.

Calling it a ''big scam'' he wrote, ''Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap.'' He also attached pictures of the seed that were packaged inside the lens box.