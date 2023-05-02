Man Gives All His Financial Information To AI, Claims He Was Able To Save...

AutoGPT was given access to all his bank account and financial statements

Joshua Browder, the CEO of robot lawyer startup DoNotPay has revealed that he handed over his entire financial life to OpenAI's GPT-4 in an attempt to save money. He claimed that he was able to save $217.85 (Rs 17,850) by automating tasks to AutoGPT that otherwise would've cost him precious time. In a Twitter thread, he shared his experience, claiming that the chatbot has helped him in many ways to recover lost or unclaimed money.

''I decided to outsource my entire personal financial life to GPT-4 (via the the@donotpay ​chat we are building). I gave AutoGPT access to my bank, financial statements, credit report, and email. Here's how it's going so far (+$217.85) and the strange ways it's saving money,'' he wrote in the thread.

— Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) April 29, 2023

After AutoGPT was given access to his bank account and financial statements, the bot scanned more than 10,000 transactions. It found that $80.86 was leaving his account every month in useless subscriptions and offered to cancel every single one.

The bot further used USPS Lob API to cancel the gym subscriptions after having an automated chat with agents.

— Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) April 29, 2023

The bot also helped him get easy refunds. The bot pointed out a United Airlines in-flight Wi-Fi receipt for $36.99 from London to New York in Browder's email and enquired if it functioned correctly or not. When he said ''no,'' it immediately drafted a persuasive and firm legal letter to United, requesting a refund.

— Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) April 29, 2023

He then moved on to his bills and as a customer of Comcast, he asked the bot to negotiate the bills. “Now it was time to unleash GPT-4 on my bills. I am a customer of Comcast and so I asked it to negotiate my bill. When Comcast offered a $50 discount, the bot pushed back. It said: “NO. I want more.” And it got it (+$100). GPT 3.5 never pushed back fwiw,” he tweeted.

In under 24 hours, Mr Browder was able to get $217.86, and he has a dozen other disputes pending. His goal is to have AutoGPT make him $10,000.

— Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) April 29, 2023

Internet users were left surprised to see his tweets. One user wrote, ''This is insane. The world is about to become unrecognizable.'' Another commented, ''People don't realize how quickly their life will change as this becomes more seamless.''

However, a third expressed concern and wrote, ''I seriously doubt this works in a robust way. GPT hallucinations compound in unpredictable ways. Especially with math for instance. How truly real world ready is this thing? From my experience not at all.'' A fourth added, ''Yeah I'm not giving all my info to some data collection tool. I can do all these things in less time than it would take to connect all my accounts.''