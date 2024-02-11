Man Finds Worm 'Crawling' In Dairy Milk Chocolate, Cadbury Responds

The post soon went viral and the netizens asked the man to take strict action against the authorities.

A man from Hyderabad found a live worm crawling in a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate that he bought from a metro station in the city. Robin Zaccheus, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video and also attached the bill for the chocolate he had paid Rs 45 for, from Ratnadeep Retail store at Ameerpet metro station in the city.

"Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased in Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today. Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?" Mr Zaccheus wrote on Friday.

See the post here:

Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased at Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today..



Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards? @DairyMilkIn@ltmhyd@Ratnadeepretail@GHMCOnline@CommissionrGHMCpic.twitter.com/7piYCPixOx — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) February 9, 2024

The post soon went viral and the netizens asked the man to take strict action against the authorities.

A user wrote, "Raise a grievance to the Cadbury team. Will come to collect the sample and investigate."

Another user commented, "Sue them and claim compensation."

"Consult a good lawyer and file a case in the proper court, you may get a higher compensation. Compare company's similar case compensations domestically and in other countries," the third user wrote.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation also responded to the post. "The Concerned Food Safety team @AFCGHMC have been alerted on this issue and the same will be resolved at the earliest," the post read.

Cadbury Dairy Milk also responded to the post and requested Mr Zaccheus to provide more details about their purchase.

"Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience. To enable us to address your concern, please write to us at Suggestions@mdlzindia.com providing us with your full name, address, phone number and purchase details. To enable us to action your complaint we request all these details. Thank you, Consumer Conversation, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd)," the company wrote on X.