Man Finds Medicine In Food Ordered From Famous Mumbai Cafe. Swiggy Reacts

Mr Puri had ordered chicken in oyster sauce.

A Mumbai man has claimed that a dish he ordered from the famous Leopold Cafe through Swiggy contained a small strip of tablets. Ujwal Puri shared images and video of the food and wrote, "My Mumbai Christmas Surprise ordered food from Swiggy from Leopold Colaba got this half cooked medicine in my food," he also tagged Swiggy.

Soon after the post went viral, Swiggy responded to the man's complaint, saying that the company will connect with him on X's direct messages.

The internet users were quick to point out that Leopold Cafe's service and quality has gone down over the years.

See the post here:

My Mumbai Christmas Surprise ordered food from Swiggy from Leopold Colaba got this half cooked medicine in my food @Swiggypic.twitter.com/ZKU30LzDhi — Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth 🦉 (@ompsyram) December 24, 2023

Commenting on the post, a user named, "Swiggy, what is this behavior, you sent half cooked cooked medicine. Atleast, ask the restaurant to cook properly."

Another user commented, "Swiggy, plz taste and check all food items before delivering it to this man."

"Leopold cafe is pathetic since last couple of years! Everything is unhygienic - place, fod, kitchen, cutlery, staff, ambience and even furnitures. Please exempt Swiggy's poor delivery boy. He was the messenger, don't shoot the messenger," the third user wrote.



In recent days, numerous cases have surfaced where customers discovered unusual items in their food. Just this month, a resident of Bengaluru discovered a live snail in the salad he ordered from a restaurant chain through Swiggy. Likewise, customers in various cities have reported finding cockroaches and lizards in their restaurant-ordered meals.