Man Complains About ''Loud Noises'' Coming From Sachin Tendulkar's Home, Gets Trolled

A man took to X to complain about loud constriction noises coming from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's Bandra house. The X user identified as Dilip D'Souza, wrote in a post on Sunday, that he was annoyed by the constant noise from a cement mixer outside Mr Tendulkar's residence. He requested the ex-cricketer to look into the matter and ensure that the construction activities were only done within ''reasonable hours.'' His tweet has gone viral, amassing close to 5,00,000 views, and more than 500 retweets.

''Dear @sachin_rt, it's nearly 9 pm and the cement mixer that's been outside your Bandra home all day making a loud noise is still there, still making a loud noise. Please could you ask the people working on your home to stick to reasonable hours? Thank you so much,'' the tweet by Mr D'Souza read.

The tweet has divided the internet with many users trolling Mr D'Souza for resorting to a cheap publicity stunt. Some said that he should have tagged Mumbai Police or BMC in his tweet instead of tagging Mr Tendulkar while some pointed out that construction work is allowed in the city till 10 pm.

One user said, ''You could have called the authorities & gone about it the right way. Instead, you want publicity here.''

Another commented, ''I heard Sachin has personally written to all you guys in the neighborhood requesting for your understanding and also apologizing for the inconvenience caused. Is that true?''

A third wrote, ''You can call 100 and they will do the needful. But you wanted some RTs hence instead of tagging @MumbaiPolice, you are tagging Sachin. Also, building construction activity has permission till 10 pm by BMC. There is a building construction happening next to my bldg and I have myself ( a woman ) gone there and got it stopped at 11.30, and on one occasion when they did not I called 100 and they came and halted it.''

A fourth added, ''So what's the problem? Have you not ever constructed a house before? The day of casting takes non-stop cementing running into overnight. Have some compassion man!''

Notably, construction activity is permitted between 10 PM- 6 AM in Mumbai, as per the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules of 2000.