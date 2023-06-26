Users were stumped at the accuracy of the comment.

The recent Titanic Submarine tragedy has left the world shocked and searching for answers. Notably, all five people aboard the submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic, died after their vessel suffered a "catastrophic implosion" in the ocean depths.

While investigations are still underway, a Twitter user decided to ask ChatGPT to give an account of the incident in the voice of Carrie Bradshaw. Notably, Carrie Bradshaw, played by actress Sarah Jessica Parker, is one of the leading characters of the popular TV series Sex and the City. In the iconicshow, Carrie plays the role of a columnist who frequently writes about sex and relationships.

The Twitter user wrote, ''I asked Chat GPT to write about #OceanGate Titanic submarine in the voice of Carrie Bradshaw.''

The artificial intelligence tool replied saying, "I couldn't help but wonder, as the OceanGate Titanic submarine remains missing, with only 10 hours of oxygen left. Isn't it ironic how relationships with men can sometimes feel just the same? We dive deep, exploring uncharted depths, hoping for a connection. But sometimes, they vanish without a trace. And just like that, we're left gasping for breath.''

See the result here:

I asked Chat GPT to write about #OceanGate Titanic submarine in the voice of Carrie Bradshaw 😭 pic.twitter.com/GCO4WVxguJ — mizge (@mihailo____) June 21, 2023

The post has gone viral, with many users stumped at the accuracy of the comment.

"WOW! I read that in her voice and saw that last line being typed across the screen!!!!," one user wrote.

"I hate that this is so on point. This kind of thing along with news that Disney of all companies is already openly and proudly using AI art in their MCU projects, and the whole death of the current internet; it feels like we're about to reach a whole new level of capitalist hell," another wrote.

A third wrote, ''Speechless. Gobsmacked. Mind blown.''

The submarine was part of a flagship journey organized by OceanGate Expeditions, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

On board were British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and Stockton Rush, CEO of the sub's operator OceanGate Expeditions. OceanGate Expeditions charged $250,000 for a seat on the sub.