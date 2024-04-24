Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh Starts Debate Over Work-Life Balance, Says It's 'Misunderstood'

Ms Alagh said that people should be able to define work-life balance on their terms.

Work often takes priority over all other aspects of our life. We may be tempted to put our wellbeing aside to achieve professional success. However, achieving a healthy work-life balance is essential for advancing our professional life as well as our physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth co-founder, recently took to social media to share a post about the same. She wrote that the founders of companies like "Infosys, LinkedIn, Netflix and Reddit" have one thing in common- that they believe that "work-life balance does not exist for people building businesses."

"I bet you don't know what's common among the founders of Infosys, LinkedIn, Netflix, and Reddit. They all believe that work-life balance does not exist for people building businesses. However, I think the definition of work-life balance is misunderstood. The work-life balance debate arises from misunderstanding what it really is. Instead of viewing it as a rigid concept, we need to recognize that work-life balance is created, not found," the entrepreneur said on LinkedIn.

She said that the term varies from person to person and is highly based on "aspirations, priorities, and stage in life." She wrote, "What may seem like an ideal balance to one person could be completely off for another."

"Here's how it varies from person to person. Some might choose to balance it on a day-to-day basis. Someone else can choose to balance over a week by stretching on weekdays and chilling on weekends. Others can choose to balance it over a decade where they stretch for 7 years and take a sabbatical for 3 years," Ms Alagh said.

The former Shark Tank judge also said that people should be able to define work-life balance on their terms and not by anything else. She continued, "This debate ends when people can choose what matters most to them at any given time. Be it dedicating themselves wholeheartedly to their career. Or, prioritizing personal pursuits, family, and relationships. I believe what you are chasing should define your 'work-life balance' definition."

"Thats so relatable & a pragmatic viewpoint Ghazal Alagh. Surely a person into job knows that she/he has responsibility towards job, but other realities are also important to manage. Your approach is indeed a better way to look at how to go about "work life balance" . Possibly its applicable in other things too," said a user.

A chartered account said, "What works for me is when I am able to work on whatever is needed on the professional front without missing out on personal needs like spending time with family...This priority wise activity has come off late post many years of rigorous grilling for hours at stretch...It's about being sincere about work and personal priorities at the same time."

"Work-life balance to me is three words trying to sound important. Reality is work, and (personal) life coexist. Like any balance, there will always be 'give a little take a little' going on. Sometimes, work will take more focus, time, and energy, and at other times, personal life will. They cannot be compartmentalized," another user remarked.

A fourth person wrote, "I believe there isn't a distinct line that separates work from life. It's about managing both aspects harmoniously. For me, I integrate life into work, finding happiness in both simultaneously."

