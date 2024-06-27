''No Phone For...'': Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh Shares How She Maintains Her Mental Peace

She talked about not checking her phone for a few hours after waking up and before going to bed.

Beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth's co-founder Ghazal Alagh frequently shares insightful tips and life lessons on social media with her followers. On Wednesday, she shared a post on X, explaining how she maintains her mental peace while managing seven brands, two children and over 1300 employees. Ms Alagh shared three tips that she follows to counter the many challenges that may cause ''stress and anxiety.''

''Managing 7 brands, 2 kids, 1300+ employees, and more brings with it a whole set of challenges that may cause stress and anxiety,'' she wrote on X.

See the post here:

Managing 7 brands, 2 kids, 1300+ employees, and more brings with it a whole set of challenges that may cause stress and anxiety.



Here's how I maintain my mental peace:



1. No phone for the first two hours after waking up and one hour before sleeping. I top it up with five hours… — Ghazal Alagh (@GhazalAlagh) June 26, 2024

In her post, she talked about not checking her phone for a few hours after waking up and before going to bed. ''No phone for the first two hours after waking up and one hour before sleeping. I top it up with five hours of no digital contact on Sundays,'' she wrote.

Ms Alagh also shared that she lets herself get bored for at least 30 to 60 minutes every day to fuel her creative thinking.

The Mamaearth CEO further mentioned that she doesn't get affected by social media hate. ''Not letting people's views or social media hate affect me beyond a certain point. Take action where needed and move on,'' she wrote.

Several users agreed with her views and said social media detox can be really helpful in countering negativity. Some offered other solutions like exercising and reading books. One user wrote, ''Nice Share. For me, Spotify & my morning walks give me a positive start to the day. Understanding who does what best has helped us in our business the most. Everyone can't do everything. Hence collaborate & grow. Also, I learnt that Creativity can also be learnt.''

Another wrote, ''Number 3, is indeed the most crucial one!! I am seeing a lot of unnecessary hate against your brand...feel like negative PR is being done by some other brands! But you are doing great!! Keep growing.''

A third added, ''Morning gym and exercise. I like ur idea ... No phone for the first two hours after waking up and one hour before sleeping. Appreciate this unique idea.''