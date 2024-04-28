Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh Doesn't Use Her Phone On Sunday For 5 Hours. Here's Why

"Disconnecting will help you find joy in simple living," Ms Alagh added.

Smartphones have changed our lives completely. These devices have become extensions of ourselves. We use them to connect with others, look for information online, and document crucial moments through pictures and videos. We practically spend several hours a day using them, and we always keep them within reach. It's shocking to consider how many of us perceive smartphones as important, everyday goods. Mamaearth Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ghazal Alagh recently revealed that she follows a practice of "no digital distraction." She said that she follows a rule of not using her phone for five hours every Sunday, advocating for what she calls "simple living."

During this time, Ms Alagh focuses on quality time with her family, whether it's going to the park with her kids, reading a nice book, or simply being present in the moment. She said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "Every Sunday, I have a rule: No phone for 5 hours. I follow something called the 'No Digital Distraction Rule'. Uss time mein, I do simple living like family ke sath time spend karna, bachon ke saath park mein jana, reading, or just being, etc."

Ms Alag added, "Disconnecting will help you find joy in simple living, which is getting lost these days. It will help you connect with yourself better."

Since being shared on Saturday, her post has amassed over 16,000 views on the microblogging platform.

"There is a humoungous life outside the screen," said a user.

Another added, "Do it everyday for 2 hours. Game changer."

"Did this during childhood as no phones were there to distract. Did this during the marriage phase... Did this during the maternity phase.. still executing this by hook or crook as our time as a parent or spouse is precious, crucial & unsubstituted. And it's a no regret zone," an X user remarked.

"Priceless indeed!" a person wote.

A few days ago, Ms Alagh took to the microblogging site to discuss the effectiveness of the "100-hour rule" in rapidly acquiring new skills. In her post, she explained how this rule can help someone develop a skill out of their comfort zone. She revealed that she applied this mindset when starting out, which enabled her to acquire abilities she never thought possible.

"The most common question I keep getting is: 'How do I learn something that is not in my niche?' The answer? Apply the 100-hour rule. Commit 100 hours of deliberate practice to any new skill, and you'll master it," Ms Alagh wrote. In the following lines, she explained how following this rule helped her. "This mindset allowed me to rapidly acquire abilities I had no idea about when I was just starting out. If you work hard and give enough time to something, you can conquer any domain," she said.