Madonna Scolds Fan In Wheelchair For 'Sitting Down' During Concert, Apologises

American singer Madonna is facing backlash after calling out a fan in a wheelchair for sitting at a concert. The pop legend made the remarks onstage during a concert at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday during a Celebration Tour stop, USA Today reported.

"What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you doing sitting down?" Madonna shouted, pointing in the crowd.

However, she soon realised that the person was seated in a wheelchair.

"Oh, OK. Politically incorrect, sorry about that. I'm glad you're here," Madonna, 65, said after walking to the edge of the stage.

See the video here:

Madonna questions fan for sitting down during her show then finds out they're on a wheelchair:



“Oh okay, politically incorrect, sorry about that. I'm glad you're here.” pic.twitter.com/oezHxfjrFn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2024

Even though, she apologised for the faux pas, the internet doesn't seem to be satisfied with her response. The internet users were quick to call out her behaviour as "not cool".

A user wrote on X, "Does it matter if they're sitting or standing? they paid for the ticket and took the time to be there? Isn't that enough?"

Another user commented, "But is it an offense to seat down during a snow though. Like what if I feel tired ??"

The third user wrote, "Ok you shouldn't be calling people out for sitting down anyways. She's not the queen of England. Some people are tired or have conditions where they need to sit. You want them to leave altogether?"

The fourth user wrote, "Looks like Madonna had a "Joe Biden moment."

"They paid for a seat that she doesn't want them sitting in? She keeps people waiting for hours and would chide them for sitting down? If I had all the money in the world I wouldn't go to her show. I wouldn't go if it were free," the fifth user wrote.