Lucky Numbers, Feng Shui, And Food Taboos: China's Superstition Secrets

These beliefs extend to car registration, phone numbers, and even dishes served at meals.

There has been a long tradition of superstition in Chinese culture that continues to affect our everyday lives and economic activities. These beliefs are embedded in culture, including the importance of different colours and numbers as well as the careful selection of gifts. Different spheres of life observe several traditions and ceremonies for drawing good luck while preventing bad luck.

According to the South China Morning Post, Chinese culture considers numbers to be significant in influencing people's lives and are linked either positively or negatively. In both Cantonese and Mandarin, four is perceived as unlucky due to its close proximity to "death." Consequently, buildings might not have a fourth floor or any other floors using numerals containing 4, whereas 8 floors that phonetically symbolise 'wealth' are regarded as fortunate.

This belief extends to car registration plates, where auspicious number combinations like 888 and 999 are highly prized and can fetch high prices at auctions. For example, the number plate "28" sold for HK$18.1 million in Hong Kong because the numbers sound like "easy to prosper."

Phone numbers also carry significance, with combinations like 118 and 168 being seen as bringing good fortune. The combination 666, which is considered unlucky in some cultures, is viewed positively in Chinese culture as it suggests smooth progress in Mandarin.

In dining, the Chinese avoid serving seven dishes at a table, particularly during celebrations, as the number 7 is associated with loss and endings. For good luck, an even number of dishes is preferred, aligning with the belief that good things come in pairs.

For major events like weddings and official openings, auspicious dates are carefully chosen, often with the help of a feng shui master. Dates with the number 8 are particularly favoured, as seen in the timing of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, which began at 8 PM on August 8. These practices reflect a deep cultural belief in the power of numbers to influence fortune and success.