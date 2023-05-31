''Loud And Proud'': Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee Comes Out As Bisexual

She is set to represent Philippines at the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador later this year.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee has revealed she is bisexual, putting an end to rumours about her sexuality, South China Morning Post reported.

The beauty queen decided to come out publicly after pictures resurfaced of her in her younger years when she had more of a ''boyish'' style. In an interview with MEGA Magazine on Monday, she said, ''I definitely identify myself as bisexual. I've identified with that for as long as I can remember. I'm attracted to all forms of beauty, all shapes and sizes.''

''I have so much more to offer the world and the universe than how I identify myself,'' she told the magazine.

The 28-year-old said she refrained from talking about her sexual orientation during the national beauty contest that ended on May 13 as the ''timing was not right''.

''I felt like coming out during the competition would shock everyone, and cloud everyone's judgment. I also wanted to do that within my own timeline, and it wasn't the right time. Because I want all of my focus and everyone's focus to be on all the good causes.''

She added, ''I acknowledge that it was so malicious that I felt — and this applies to everyone — when somebody takes away your story, then you should take control of that narrative. Turn it around and make it an empowering story.''

Ms. Dee explained that she never felt the need to come out since her close friends knew her sexual orientation. Her first experience of queer attraction, was when she was around 12 years old. She added she was part of the LGBTQ community before coming out.

''Even before coming out, I've been attending pride marches. I have too many friends and best friends in the community. I've been a loud and proud ally. It's just that I never gave a confirmation,'' she revealed.

There is currently no national legislation in the Philippines to prevent injustice and economic discrimination against LGBTQ communities. She's now set to represent her country at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in El Salvador this year.

Ms. Dee is not the only LGBTQ+ woman in the pageant world. Last year, former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico took to Instagram to announce that they secretly got married. Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentina met during the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand and were inseparable ever since.