Miss Puerto Rico And Miss Argentina Reveal That They're Married, See Post

Former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico took to Instagram to announce that they secretly got married. Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentina met during the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand. The duo represented Argentina and Puerto Rico at the beauty pageant. The two beauty queens were inseparable ever since.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Fabiana wrote in Spanish, "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we're opening up the doors to you on a special day." Her caption mentioned a date of 28/10/22 and a heart and ring emoji.

The video showcased moments from their relationship, including romantic walks on the beach, cuddles and a sweet proposal.

The video has amassed more than 3 million views and 248,906 likes on Instagram. Fans and celebrities congratulated the happy couple on their wedding. Abena Akuaba, Ghanaian singer and beauty queen wrote, "Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union." Another well-wisher wrote, "congratulations!!! May you be very very happy." The third user commented, "W O O W! Many congratulations, I hope you have all the happiness you deserve. Long live love."

The fourth commented, "Congratulations beautiful. God bless your union and long live love!"

Ms Varela replied to the comments, "Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks."