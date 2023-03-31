Lost 2-Year-Old Girl In China Uses Baby Talk To Guide Police To Her Father

Netizens praised the girl's confident baby-talk directions. (Representative pic/Unsplash)

A two-year-old girl in China, who got lost in an underground car park of a large residential building, used baby talk to successfully direct a police officer to her father. According to South China Morning Post, the incident took place in Zhejiang province in eastern China. A video of the unnamed girl has gone viral on Chinese social media websites and has delighted internet users.

As per the outlet, the clip showed the officer and the girl navigating through the car park as the two-year-old pointed to doors and lifts to show him the way. The little girl babbled away in baby talk and pointed throughout the video as she tried to communicate directions to the officer.

When the police officer asked the girl if she arrived in a bus or car, the two-year-old answered, "Yiyi, yaya". She then directed the officer to take the stairs to the ground floor and then turned and pointed her finger at a lift next to the stairs.

The little girl also pushed the button to get the lift, and then told the officer in baby talks the floor she wanted to go to. After she indicated that it was the fourth floor, the officer exited the lift and found the floor deserted.

Further, the toddler then pointed her finger to the right, indicating they should go in that direction. "Are you sure?" the officer asked. The girl did not answer but kept looking and leaning forward in the same direction as people became visible further along the corridor.

"Dad, dad," the two-year-old then screamed while looking at a man who approached her and the officer. The man took the girl in his arms and explained to the cop that he thought his daughter was playing with other children on the fourth floor.

Now, the girl's story has gone viral on Chinese social media websites, where internet users praised the toddler's confident baby-talk directions. "The girl is so adorable," said one user, while another called the father "careless" and asked "What if the police officer had not found the girl".