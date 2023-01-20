London Walls Get Splash-Back Paint To Deter Public Urination

Contractors are erecting signs at targeted locations indicating that they have been sprayed.

An innovative solution to the issue of public urination is being tested in Soho, a key London neighbourhood known for its nightlife. The authorities are applying so-called anti-pee paint on the walls of the locality. Nearly a dozen spots in Soho, a maze of clubs, restaurants, theatres, and other entertainment venues as well as residences are being treated with this special spray-on chemical, according to Westminster City Council.

The powerful "surface protection" provides a clear water-repellent barrier that, when hit, sprays back urine, giving violators immediate harsh punishment. This comes following complaints from about 3,000 Soho residents, as well as from workers and business owners.

Contractors are erecting signs at targeted locations indicating that they have been sprayed. The signs read, "This wall is not a urinal."

News agency AFP spoke to local councillor Aicha Less who demonstrated the invisible paint's splash back ability with a bottle of water and said, "It is very effective - the proof is in the pudding."

"Obviously pee isn't very pleasant and our residents are very upset. They step out their front door in the morning and you just get the stench of urine," Ms Less continued. Locals are "entitled to live in a clean, safe environment".

Westminster City Council said in a press release, "Incidents of public urination in central London has increased significantly since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted and the constant smell of urine in side streets is understandably starting to pee off the residents. With the clean-up operation costing the council nearly 950 pounds a year."

The council, which discovered the anti-pee paint after seeing it used by another local authority and in Germany, plans to treat walls at 10 Soho hotspots.