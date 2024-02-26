'Living The Dream': Kim Kardashian's Son Walks With Lionel Messi During Miami Game

Saint with football legend Messi.

American celebrity Kim Kardashian recently shared a video of her 8-year-old son Saint, walking onto the field with football legend Lionel Messi as a player escort ahead of the L.A. Galaxy vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer game on Sunday. The SKIMS founder said that her son was "living the absolute dream".

She took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream!" In the short video, her son can be holding Messi's hand and walking with him towards the field.

Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream! pic.twitter.com/g6ZEy6ujYr — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 26, 2024

Kim Kardashian spoke to Major League Soccer about Saint's love of soccer. "He's obsessed with soccer and I will do anything for my babies, so I travel the world. We do soccer trips and it's not stopping. All summer we're going to different exhibition games," she said.

Since being shared, her video has amassed over two million views and 39,000 likes.

"Saint is a huge soccer fan and has always loved it so much and that makes him extremely deserving," said a user.

Another added, "He is currently walking with living legend."

"Lovely sight , Priceless" remarked a user.

"Why is he less deserving because his parents are rich? That little boy just knows he loves soccer and that Messi is his hero," said a person.

Another person said "Just like any other kid his age with 'normal' parents. This narrative is so tired."

"Legend in the making," stated a person.

However, a section of the population accused Ms Kardashian of stealing opportunities away from less privileged children.



"What money can buy," said a user.

A second commented, "Would be awesome if some kid actually deserving of it got that opportunity. Not someone who was incredibly lucky to be born to billionaires."

"Talk about privilege. Hope he can kick the ball," remarked a user.

"Your kid has everything. Why not let another kid deserving to have this opportunity," said an X user.