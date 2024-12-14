Liverpool's Christmas Party Shut Down Over 'Drug Paraphernalia' Found In Toilets

Liverpool Football Club's (LFC) annual staff Christmas party at the city's Anglican cathedral on Thursday (Oct 12) had to be shut down prematurely after authorities discovered drug paraphernalia in the restrooms. The team from Merseyside had rented the cathedral, one of the most iconic landmarks in the city, for a party for about 500 staff members, according to a report in the New York Times (NYT). Neither head coach Arne Slot, nor the players were present at the venue at the time of the incident.

After an unrelated medical emergency at the venue, officials carried out searches at the venue which led to the discovery of suspected drug paraphernalia in the toilets. The emergency saw a staff member receive medical treatment after collapsing but it is believed to be not related to the drug discovery.

After the discovery, the club officials decided to call off the party with 30 minutes remaining before the bars were scheduled to be closed. The club also issued a statement, saying it did not condone the presence of illicit substances.

"We do not condone or tolerate the use of illegal substances at any of our sites or events. We thank the events team at the venue for their swift action and professional response to the medical emergency which was unrelated," the club said.

"The member of staff is recovering well," it added.

Social media posts by Liverpool's Vice President of Communications, Craig Evans, showed the venue fully decked up with the club's badge, featuring the mythical Liver bird projected high onto the chapel windows while the hall was floodlit with a streak of red light.

The @LFC staff Christmas party is underway at the amazing @LivCathedral. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/0AR35Vsray — Craig Evans (@CraigEvans_LFC) December 12, 2024

Liverpool's strong start to the campaign

Liverpool under Mr Slot have started the season in brilliant fashion. The Reds are currently top of the Premier League as well as the Champions League table and look certain to go the distance in cup competition as well. The team has only lost a single match this season so far while beating the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

Mr Slot, who took over from legendary Jurgen Klopp in the summer, has quickly implemented his style of play that oscillates between the heavy metal style of the German as well as the possession control of Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola.