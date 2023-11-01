Liverpool Star Luis Diaz Breaks Silence On Father's Kidnapping, Asks Fans To 'March' For His Release

Luis Diaz, who has played 43 times for Colombia, joined Liverpool last year from Porto.

Luis Diaz, the football star from Colombia and Liverpool winger, has broken silence about the kidnapping of his parents last Saturday. In an Instagram Story, he urged his followers to "march for the release of Mane Diaz". While his mother was rescued from kidnappers, the police are still searching for the footballer's father Luis Manuel Diaz. Colombia's attorney general's office had said last week that it had been working intensively on the case. Colombian President Gustavo petro too has been sharing updates about the case.

Amidst all this, Mr Diaz posted about a vigil for his father.

The post explained to followers that the "whole community" was invited to "bring your candle to light the light of hope" as he urged his father's captors to "release him now".

Mr Diaz's parents were kidnapped on Saturday night by armed gunmen at a fuel station in their hometown of Barrancas, La Guajira, in the country's northern region.

On Tuesday, attorney general Francisco Barbosa spoke about the possible location of Mr Diaz's father.

"We have information that he could, at some point, be in Venezuela. If he ends up crossing the border and he's in Venezuela, we have to ask President Gustavo Petro to help us with freeing Luis Diaz's father," Mr Barbosa told local media.

Mr Petro said "all the public forces have been deployed" to find the father of 26-year-old.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Mr Diaz wanted to go home as soon as he heard about the kidnapping of his parents. He added that the club has sent officials with him for support.

"We played in the most difficult circumstance I've ever had. It was a really difficult day, which ended with a good result," Mr Klopp said after Liverpool's win over Nottingham Forest without Mr Luiz.

Luis Diaz, who has played 43 times for Colombia, joined Liverpool last year from Porto. He has made 11 appearances for the club this season, scoring three goals.