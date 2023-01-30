Lisa Loring, The Original Wednesday Addams Star, Dies At 64 After Stroke

Lisa Loring died due to complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure.

Actor Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams in the first screen adoption of 'The Addams Family', has died at the age of 64. She passed away on Saturday at St Joseph Medical Center in California, US. The actor died due to complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter.

"She went peacefully with both her daughters [Vanessa and Marianne] holding her hands," Ms Foumbergt told the outlet.

Announcing Ms Loring's death, her friend Laurie Jacobson wrote on Facebook that she had "suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure" and had been on life support for three days before her family decided to remove it on the weekend. Ms Jacobson paid tribute to Ms Loring's "legacy in the world of entertainment". "She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams," she said.

According to The Guardian, Ms Loring is best known for playing the role of Wednesday Addams in ABC's sitcom 'The Addams Family'. She took on the role at five years in 1964 and played the character till 1966. The actor also set the framework for the character who would go on to inspire later adaptions of 'The Addams Family'.

Recently, Ms Loring was praised as an inspiration for Jenna Ortega's performance in Netflix's hit series 'Wednesday'. Her dance called "The Drew" was referred in the latest series when Ms Ortega performed her own interpretation of Wednesday's dance.

As per the outlet, Ms Loring was born Lisa Ann DeCinces in the Marshall Islands in 1958. She later moved to Hawaii and then Los Angeles with her mother. She began modelling when she was three and landed her first role on television soon after, in an episode of the NBC medical drama 'Dr. Kildare'.

After 'The Addams Family', Ms Loring also starred in the sitcom 'The Pruitts of Southampton' and spy drama 'The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.', before being cast in a recurring role on 'As the World Turn's', a long-running daytime soap. She even appeared in a number of shows in the late 80s, including 'Blood Frenzy', 'Iced', and 'Savage Harbor'.

Ms Loring is survived by two daughters, Marianne and Vanessa, and her grandchildren, Emiliana and Charles.