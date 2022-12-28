Lionel Messi's Room During FIFA World Cup 2022 To Be Turned Into A Mini Museum

Messis hotel room in Qatar will be closed to guests

To commemorate Argentina's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar University has announced that the hotel room of Argentina captain Lionel Messi will be turned into a mini museum. Qatar University shared a series of photographs of all the rooms used to house the Argentinian team during the tournament. During the tournament, Lionel Messi was housed in B201, which he later shared with Sergio Aguero. Messi's room in the university residence will also no longer receive guests and all the belongings the Paris Saint Germain player left in it will be retained in all their glory for students and visitors to the country.

In a Facebook post, Qatar University shared the pictures and wrote, "The University of Qatar announces the allocation of the room built by the Argentine national team player Lionel Messi during the Qatar World Cup into a mini museum." The entire area has been adorned in a blue and white style to match the Argentinian team's shirt colour. Photographs of jerseys with the names of many players inscribed over them have also been placed around the rooms by the institution.

See the pictures here:

"The room of Argentina national team player Lionel Messi will remain unchanged and will remain available only for visitors and not for residence," Hitmi al Hitmi, director of communications and public relations at Qatar University, told Qatari newspaper Al Sharq, as reported by Goal. "Messi's belongings and will be a legacy for students and future generations and a witness to the great achievements Messi has reached during the World Cup."

A video showing the mini museum was also shared on Instagram. Take a look:

Notably, the Argentinian team chose to stay on the vast university campus rather than in any 5-star hotel.

On December 18, Argentina beat France to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar via a penalty shootout in one of the most thrilling finals in tournament history. Messi's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup Trophy, which eluded him thus far in his career, was realised with the title win. Messi was voted as the Player of the Tournament and became the first man ever to win the FIFA Golden Ball award more than once.