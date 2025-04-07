LinkedIn Co-Founder Asked AI To Clone His Company, The Result Surprised Him

AI tools have evolved to become incredibly powerful, capable of performing a wide range of tasks with remarkable accuracy and efficiency. A striking example of this is when LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman experimented with an AI tool, prompting it to replicate the entire LinkedIn platform. To his surprise, the AI produced a "surprisingly functional prototype" that showcased its impressive capabilities. Mr Hoffman shared the results of this experiment on LinkedIn, highlighting the outcome and expressing his astonishment at the AI tool's ability to create a working prototype.

"I asked Replit to 'clone LinkedIn' — just to see how far it would get with a single prompt. The result? A surprisingly functional prototype. It's a powerful reminder: with the right framing, today's AI tools can turn a single idea into working software," he wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

See the post here:

Notably, Replit is a company that allows users to build apps and websites using AI. It uses an advanced AI model called Replit Agent, which acts as an automated app developer, making programming accessible to everyone.

Earlier, Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit, said that learning to code is pointless because artificial intelligence (AI) will soon take over coding professions. Taking to X, Mr Masad reshared a video of him explaining his statement. In the clip, he agreed with Dario Amodei of Anthropic, who had predicted that almost all of the codes in the coming future will be AI-generated.

"In the upcase, like what Dario just said recently, all code will be AI-generated. I assume that on this optimisation path we're on, where agents are gonna get better and better and better, the answer would be different. The answer would be no. It would be a waste of time to learn how to code. But you could have different predictions, and I think different people will make different assumptions," he said.

Mr Masad's statement came after Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that 25 per cent of the new code at the tech giant is AI-generated, though it is later reviewed by engineers. ChatGPT maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also recently stated that AI has already taken over half of the coding work in many companies.