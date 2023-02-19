Lawyer Accused Of Using Company Funds Worth Rs 82 Crore For Partying In Vegas

She lived "an extravagant lifestyle" while staying at a hotel in Vegas.

A lawyer in California used company funds worth $10 million (Rs 82 crore) for gambling and partying in Las Vegas, as per a report in Fox News.

According to the outlet, Sara Jacqueline King, who works at a lending company in the British Islands used the funds while staying at a hotel, Wynn, on the Las Vegas Strip and lived "an extravagant lifestyle."

The woman is alleged to have gambled nonstop while residing at the hotel in a petition that was submitted on February 11 in the southern division of the Central District of California.

The British Virgin Islands-based LDR International Limited claimed that fraud, civil theft and breach of written obligations were the main causes of the action. The lending firm asserted that between January and October 2022, it gave King Lending a number of loans, with the intention of using the money to fund loans to other people, the outlet noted.

According to the lawsuit, the loans were guaranteed by assets such as coins made of precious metals, high-end vehicles, jewellery, yachts, and promised income from professional sports contracts.

Furthermore, it is noted that 97 loans totalling $10,258,500 (Rs 84.9 crore) were made to King Lending by LDR International Limited. According to the documents, false names of third-party borrowers were used to falsify the loans.

As per the petition, "Plaintiff is informed and believes that King moved into the Wynn Las Vegas resort and hotel, lived there for six months and gambled 24/7."

It also mentioned that while Ms King provided evidence that she only has $11.98 (Rs 991) to her name, she is still sending false contracts to LDR International Limited and its agents as of February 9.

"King claims she has spent all of the funds and has no money left to her name. King also is crossing state lines to engage in further frauds," the petition noted.