Lavish House Of 'Mr Titanic', Who Died In Titan Sub, Up For Sale

Paul-Henri Nargeolet died in June last year.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who was also known as "Mr Titanic" was the director of underwater research for Experiential Media Group and RMS Titanic Inc, who lost his life in the Titan submersible accident in June 2023. Almost nine months after the tragedy, his house has gone up for sale for $1.7 million, as per a report in the New York Post.

The property is located on the private Whaley Lake in Dutchess County in New York. It is a four-bedroom and four-bathroom house, It is a "custom-built house" and has 515 feet of lakefront along with a dock, beach and shady deck.

Listing agent Regan Andrews, of Houlihan Lawrence Brewster said in an interview, "He spent his life on the water, so I imagine he'd wanted to look out on it. He loved this house because it was on the water." The agent added, "He and his wife liked to do a lot of swimming, which the lake allowed him to do."

Mr Andrews stated that Mr Nargeolet spent only two years in this house after moving from Greenwich. He built a two-car garage and painted during the first year.

In addition to a large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a centre island with seating, there is a double-story family room with a fireplace for chilly upstate New York winters. There is also a large pantry and laundry room.

Meanwhile, the Titan submersible went missing during a deep sea underwater excursion near the wreckage of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean in June 2023. Its debris was discovered four days later by a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

All five members of the submersible's crew died in the accident. They were: British businessman Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and MrNargeolet

In October last year, the US Coast Guard announced that it had recovered last pieces of the submersible.