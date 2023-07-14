'Largest' And 'Best Preserved' Dinosaur Fossils Could Fetch $6 Million At Auction

The pteranodon has its wings spread out in a flying position at the Sotheby's Gallery.

A pair of fossils of dinosaurs who walked the Earth several million years ago is going for auction at Sotheby's. The species, pteranodon, also regarded as one of the "largest" and "most fearsome species ever to roam Earth," is expected to sell for $4 to $6 million while the fossils of the plesiosaur, the "best-preserved" species ever, are expected to bring in between $600,000 and $800,000, as per ABC News.

"'Horus' the Pteranodon, one of the largest and most fearsome flying species to ever roam the earth, comes to life. Dating to the late Cretaceous period and with a displayed wingspan of approximately 20 feet, 'Horus' (named after the ancient Egyptian deity, God of kingship, protection, and sky) is not only among the largest well-preserved Pteranodons ever discovered but also one of the most complete," the auction house said.

The pteranodon lived in North America around 100.5 million years to 66 million years ago and it would hunt aquatic animals by "dipping or plunge diving" and would generally feed far from the coastline. According to the outlet, they were better at flying than other dinosaurs during the Mesozoic Era, before they became extinct.

The pteranodon has its wings spread out in a flying position at the Sotheby's Gallery. It is installed on a special armature set up for ceiling suspension. The specimen is thought to be a fully mature adult with a wingspan of around 20 feet.

"Almost all of the original fossil bones remain on the pteranodon's remains and are essentially unrestored, meaning that artificial filler was not used to replace missing bone sections. This makes the fossil "ideal" for scientific study and transparency of authenticity," the outlet stated citing the auction house.

A long-extinct marine reptile known as the plesiosaur, lived in the lower Jurassic Period, about 200 million years ago. It had a "unique body design" which had a "relatively small head and jaws packed with numerous long pointed teeth on a snake-like neck". The plesiosaur's body was stiff, but its large, robust flippers allowed it to swim quickly. The reptile would feed on fish, squid and other small prey, according to the outlet. The fossil for sale measures nearly 11 feet in length and is "best preserved to ever come to market", according to Sotheby's.

Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's global head of science and popular culture, said in a statement, "Both of these species have long played an important role in our collective imaginations, from inspiring ancient folklore and myths to appearing in Hollywood blockbusters and television shows. They are each instantly recognizable and are remarkable witnesses to the incredible evolutionary power that has shaped life on Earth for eons."