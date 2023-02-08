Laptop Causes Fire On United Airlines Flight, 4 Hospitalised

Several flight attendants were taken to the hospital as a precaution,

Four flight attendants on a United Airlines flight were rushed to the hospital after a laptop started a fire in the cabin, according to a report by CNN. The fire forced a Newark-bound plane to return to San Diego on Tuesday.

The fire on United Airlines Flight 2664 began shortly after take-off. United Airlines spokesperson Charles Hobart told USA Today, "United Airlines Flight 2664 returned safely to San Diego International Airport around 7:30 a.m. local time after a customer's battery pack ignited."

He added, "Our crew acted quickly to contain the device and medical personnel met the aircraft upon arrival at the gate."

Mr Hobart told CNN that several flight attendants were taken to the hospital as a precaution, and two customers were evaluated onsite.

"We thank our crew for their quick actions in prioritizing the safety of everyone on board the aircraft and we are making arrangements to get our customers to their destinations," he added.

Emergency personnel responded and are currently treating passengers, said San Diego International Airport (SAN) spokesperson Sabrina LoPiccolo in a phone interview with CNN.

FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor told the media outlet that the fire was from a laptop battery. "The FAA will investigate," Mr Gregor said.

