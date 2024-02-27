Kim Kardashian Once Gave Food To Singer Thinking He Was Homeless. Old Photo Viral

The photo was posted by musician Breezy Supreme on X.

An old photo of a reality television star Kim Kardashian has gone viral on social media. In the photo, Ms Kardashian is seen giving food to a man, who she believed was homeless. The photo was clicked in 2017 when Ms Kardashian was handing out food to homeless people in Los Angeles. Her daughter North, her nephew Mason, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian also joined the star to hand out provisions such as fruit, vegetables and canned food to the people queued up there.

The photo was posted on X by the man - a singer named Breezy Supreme - who received the bag full of provisions. The man said he was present that day because he had hoped to meet Ms Kardashian's then-husband, Kanye West.

"That 1 time when Kim Kardashian gave me some food because she thought I was homeless but I was really just there to meet Kanye," Mr Supreme said in the caption of the photo shared on February 24.

The image shows Ms Kardashian smiling at Mr Supreme, who stands with his back to the camera as he receives the food from her.

That 1 time when Kim Kardashian gave me some food because she thought I was homeless but I was really just there to meet Kanye pic.twitter.com/dRKhvpftfW — BREEZY SUPREME (@BreezyxSupreme) February 23, 2024

In three days, the photo has been viewed more than 7.8 million times.

One X user asked if the rapper was "even there" at the time, and the singer responded with an emphatic "F*** NO".

Mr Supreme, however, informed in a follow-up post that he "still took the food".

The post generated a lot of reactions from other users.

"She looks so proud of herself," said one user. "I've been crying at this for 2 minutes," added another.

Some users pointed out that Ms Kardashian is not at fault because Mr Supreme looks "homeless".