Kim Kardashian Makes Staff Wear 'Colour Coordinated' Uniforms, Has Dress Code Handbook

Kim Kardashian spoke about her staff on a podcast.

Kim Kardashian has said that her staff has a strict dress code and she asks them to continue wearing it till the time they are working from her home. The reality television star talked about her staff's clothing on Angie Martinez's podcast IRL on Monday, December 26. The host asked the SKIMS co-founder about the "colour coordinated" dress that her staff wears and Ms Kardashian replied this is what she has asked him to do - that she has designed uniform for the staff.

"Absolutely. I have uniforms. It's not like, 'Hey, this is like, your uniform. It's just colour palettes'," Ms Kardashain said on the podcast, according to US Weekly.

Ms Kardashian also said that she helps the staff members in choosing their looks. She has given them a handbook.

According to the instructions, the staff is allowed to wear "grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki," as per US Weekly. "We can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of colour blocking."

According to Metro, Kim's staff welcomed her input when it came to choosing uniforms.

"My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it and they all said: 'That would make our life so easy'," the outlet quoted her as saying.

"And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I thought 'Yeah, let's do this!'," Kim said on the podcast.

Her staff members are allowed to have a "free-dress day" on their birthdays or other occasions.

Ms Kardashian lives in her palatial mansion with her four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

On the same podcast, she had spoken about co-parenting challenges with her former husband, rapper Kanye West, who has changed his name to Ye. She said co-parenting is "f****** hard."