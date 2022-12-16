KFC Employee Shot By Customer Because 'Restaurant Ran Out Of Corn'

The incident at KFC restaurant took place on Monday. (Representational image)

A worker at a KFC outlet in the United States was shot by a customer who got upset that the fast food restaurant had run out of corn. The incident took place in St Louis, in Missouri, according to local outlet KSDK. The attacker, believed to be in his 40s or 50s shot a 25-year-old employee who was identified by his brother as Deon Thomas, the outlet further said in its report. The employee underwent a surgery and is now recovering at a local hospital.

According to the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the employees at the drive-thru told the customer that they were out of corn on Monday evening. The man then threatened them through the speaker box and then pulled up to the drive-thru window with a gun.

Thomas, who went out to talk to the customer, he shot him in his side and drove off, according to KSDK.

"It's crazy. It's ludicrous," Deon's brother Norman Thomas told the outlet. "It just happened all of a sudden from what I understand," he added.

One of the employees at the KFC said their boss took Deon Thomas to the hospital.

"It's real sick. I can't understand what's going on with these people today. For him to want to shoot him for corn. What? Really?" said Norman.

He further said that Den started working at KFC as a cook and was promoted to assistant manager.

"He loves it," Norman Thomas said. "That's why he worked his way up. He didn't want to go anywhere else. He wanted to work there."

Norman wants that the police soon arrest the suspect, who is on the run.

The incident took place two weeks before Deon's 26th birthday.