Kevin Spacey Rushed To Hospital Over Heart Attack Concerns

Kevin Spacey was recently cleared of all charges in a sex offences case.

Actor Kevin Spacey was taken to hospital on Wednesday over concerns that he suffered a heart attack. According to People Magazine, the concerns stemmed from the fact that Mr Spacey felt his left arm go "numb" while attending the Tashkent International Film Festival. The 64-year-old later told the Los Angeles Times that he was given an MRI scan as he lost sensation in his arm for "eight seconds". The 'House of Cards' actor also addressed the closing ceremony of the film festival.

In a video posted on the film festival's Instagram account, Mr Spacey said that doctors had cleared him and that "everything turned out to be completely normal".

"I am, of course, grateful that it's not anything more serious. But it also made me really take a moment and think to myself how fragile life is for all of us, and how important it is that we come together, that we support each other, that we do what we can for the next generation," the actor further said.

When he returned from the hospital, Mr Spacey assured the crowd from the stage that his health was "normal."

"It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is - for all of us," he said.

In July, the Oscar-winning actor was cleared of all charges in a sex offences case. Jurors at Southwark Crown Court in south London reached majority decisions on the nine counts, which included sexual assault, after more than 12 hours of deliberations.

It was among the several cases against Mr Spacey amid the #MeToo movement that saw his career take a plunge after 2017. But Mr Spacey emerged legally unscathed and said he intends to return to acting full-time.