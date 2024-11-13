Kerala Introduces Seaplane Service To Boost Tourism Connectivity. Here's All You Need To Know

The seaplane is operated by a Switzerland-based private company and SpiceJet.

In a major boost to Kerala's tourism sector, the much-anticipated seaplane landed at the Bolgatty Waterdrome on Sunday evening. The 'De Havilland Canada' departed from Vijayawada, refuelled at Cochin International Airport, and landed at the waterdrome, where it was welcomed with a water salute to mark the occasion. On Monday, State Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas flagged off a trial run for a seaplane service between Bolgatty Palace and Mattupetty Dam. Industries Minister P Rajeeve presided over the function.

The seaplane service, which comes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), aims to enhance connectivity across Kerala's four airports and backwaters, offering subsidised fares, per news agency PTI.

The 'De Havilland Canada' seaplane, operated by a Switzerland-based private company and SpiceJet, arrived after successful trial runs in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Canadian pilots Daniel Montgomery and Rodger Brindger operated the maiden flight, which arrived at Kochi's international airport earlier this week. Other crew members included Yogesh Garg, Sandeep Das, Sayyid Kamran Hussain, and Mohan Singh.

Here's everything to know about the seaplane service

The seaplane service will use small planes with capacities of 9, 15, 17, 20 and 30 seats, with passengers boarding from waterdromes that float on water. The service will offer subsidised fares, making it accessible to a wider audience.

According to Tourism Secretary K Biju, the seaplane service offers an excellent opportunity for stakeholders, with a new package that covers various tourist destinations. "It will help create new enterprises in the tourism sector, generating employment opportunities," he said in a statement.

Waterdromes may also be established around major water bodies in all districts, per PTI. In addition to Bolgatty and Mattupetty, locations under consideration include Kovalam, Ashtamudi, Punnamada, Kumarakom, Vembanad, Malampuzha and Bekal.

Senior officials from the Cochin Port Trust, the Indian Navy, and 'De Havilland Canada' have already assessed logistical challenges, and feasibility and hydrographic surveys were conducted to ensure smooth operations.

The goal of this latest project is to keep travel time under any two destinations to within 30 minutes. The service is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the four international airports and the hinterland, according to a press release.