Kenya Politician Staged A Unique Protest Over 'Period Shame'. Here's What Happened Next

Gloria Orwoba was asked to leave the Parliament building on February 14.

Gloria Orwoba, a Kenyan senator was asked to leave the Parliament building in Nairobi on February 14 because of an apparent blood stain on her white trousers, as per a report in the BBC. Ms Orwoba stated she had noticed the stain before entering the building and was proud to stand up against "period shame".

Some Members of the Parliament, including another female senator, accused her of being disrespectful. Senator Tabitha Mutinda also asked the speaker to rule on whether Ms Orwoba complied with the house's dress code, citing discomfort and inappropriateness, as per the outlet. "You don't understand if she's on the normal woman cycle or she's faking it, and it is so indecent," Ms Mutinda commented. She was slammed and heavily trolled online for coming to the senate meeting in "fake menstrual blood", as per The Guardian.

We welcome Nominated Senator @gloria_orwoba move of giving notice of motion on Free Sanitary towels ending period poverty and stigma in our society. Period Poverty and Stigma is a stumbling block to our girls education and dignity.#BringingGirlsBackToClass#EndPeriodPovertypic.twitter.com/ENC3NI1SBJ — Pads 4 Education (@Pads4Education) February 14, 2023

Senator Enoch Wambua also added to the conversation. He said, "We have wives and daughters and they go through these cycles, but it's a matter to be managed personally without exposing it to other people. What Sen Gloria has done to this house is a disgrace."

However, Ms Orowba said that she was sad and disappointed to be questioned over something "an accident that is natural... I have stained my clothes"."I think I'm dressed as per the standing orders - I'm covered, I have a suit, I have collars, I'm just short of a tie," she told the senate, dressed in the white trouser suit," as per the BBC.

Ms Orowba mentioned that senate staff attempted to discourage her from entering the chamber. She said that when she got out of the car, a senate staff member ran towards her to cover her. "Since I am always advocating against period shame, I thought I should go ahead and walk the talk," Ms Orowba added.

However, Speaker Amason Kingi ordered Ms Orowba to leave the chamber. As per the outlet, he said, "Having periods is never a crime. I sympathise with you that you are going through the natural act of menstruation, you have stained your wonderful suit, I'm asking you to leave so that you go change and come back with clothes that are not stained."