Viral Twitter Thread Highlights The Disregard Of Menstrual Health In India

Institutional biases, norms and mindsets hinder women from receiving the menstrual health care.

Although we live in the 21st century, institutional biases, cultural norms and mindsets frequently hinder women from receiving the menstrual health care they require, particularly in developing nations like India. People are still reluctant to discuss the topic with their children and many lack proper information on puberty and menstruation. Now, a Twitter user has highlighted the lack of sensitisation and menstrual facilities for women in public spaces.

The user said in a tweet that she was with a friend at a movie theatre where her friend got her period. However, she could not find any sanitary pad vending machine there. "This is just a random story but it made me think? I was at PVR this morning for a movie with a friend. She got her period randomly and couldn't find any sanitary pads or products at PVR," she said.

She added that it appears that the country is "underdeveloped in terms of period health and accessibility." "How is it that public spaces have not yet adapted and considered setting up stations that hold sanitary products?" she questioned.

It just strikes me how underdeveloped we are in terms of period health and accessibility. How is it that public spaces have not yet adapted and considered setting up stations that hold sanitary products? — peanut🥰👌 (@krispycrabb) January 29, 2023

"Anyway we asked around in the washroom, staff members, and janitors if they could help us out but no luck. I think it's high time that this change needs to be spoken of as well as implemented," the user added. She said period products such as sanitary pad vending machines should be made available in public spaces like malls, parks, libraries and restaurants. "Public spaces should have facilities that cater towards periods! It's just a small step but would go a long way. I couldn't stop thinking about the staff at PVR as well and how they could also benefit from the installation of a simple vending machine."

The user also urged the Health Ministry and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to implement the changes and "work towards policies that help to access sanitary products better in public spaces."

Furthermore I'd like to bring this upto @MoHFW_INDIA@mansukhmandviya it is high time to implement such basic changes and work towards policies that help accessing sanitary products better in public spaces because clearly it's not being done enough. — peanut🥰👌 (@krispycrabb) January 29, 2023

Many people reacted to the now-viral thread. One person added, "Women health are always taken for a toss in the country. Famous public spots are not specially abled friendly as well."

"I once had to go back 30kms from the airport because the pads vending machine on airport was locked :")" said another user.

"Indeed, such initiatives would help the masses in general. Plus it's high time we openly talk about it," remarked another person.