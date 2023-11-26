'Keep Pushing': Chef Vikas Khanna On Working Out After Multiple Surgeries

His post has amassed over 5.2 lakh views and over five thousand likes.

Michelin star chef, author and filmmaker Vikas Khanna often posts updates about his work and life on social media. Recently, the celebrity chef shared a picture of himself at the gym which left many people inspired. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he stated that he underwent multiple surgeries and came back stronger. "After 1 knee injury, 3 back injuries, 1 wrist surgery, 2 shoulder injuries....and a severe asthmatic.....we still got to keep pushing. Thanks to everyone who inspire me everyday," he said

After 1 knee injury, 3 back injuries, 1 wrist surgery, 2 shoulder injuries….and a severe asthmatic…..we still got to keep pushing.



Thanks to everyone who inspire me everyday. ❤️💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/7p5PEv8IPq — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) November 25, 2023

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 5.2 lakh views and over five thousand likes.

"Great going sir. Keep it up," said a user.

"Superb!! Awesome !!!Superb!! Awesome !!!" remarked a person.

A third added, "Champion."

"Wow, that's inspiring! After having an ACL tear, I was thinking how it'll be to get back to fitness again! You motivate me! Thank you and congratulations to you!" said a person.

"This is legitimately amazing. You have done an extremely good job here," added another.

A few months ago, Vikas Khanna was onboard an Air India flight when he decided to prepare a surprise for an Air India crew. Chef Khanna went to the pantry and transformed a simple cake into something extraordinary after he got to know that a crew member was retiring.

A video of it was shared on X, formerly Twitter by a user named Sanjay. Along with the video, the caption read, "Heartwarming gesture of love by #Michelin #Masterchef @TheVikasKhanna on board @airindia to redo a special cake for a retiring Crew member. Chef Vikas is a Dariya dil, who fed 40 mill during Covid, but this was special."

Heart warming gesture of love by #Michelin#Masterchef@TheVikasKhanna on board @airindia to redo a special cake for a retiring Crew member



Chef Vikas is a Dariya dil,who fed 40 mill during Covid, but this was special🙏🏻❤️#avgeeks@RNTata2000@virsanghvi@advsanjoy@BLRAviationpic.twitter.com/AIbw8bAQvz — Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars) August 28, 2023

In the video, Chef Khanna is seen transforming a dry cake into a special treat for the crew member. Reacting to the post, Air India wrote, "Thank you for sharing this heartwarming post! We are truly grateful to have Chef @TheVikasKhanna on board Air India. His gesture of redoing a special cake for a Retiring Crew Member is a beautiful example of his kindness and talent!"