Keanu Reeves Reveals He's Thinking About Death 'All The Time'

Actor Keanu Reeves recently revealed that he thinks about death "all the time." "I'm 59, so I'm thinking about death all the time," the Hollywood star told BBC News.

The Canadian musician also said that it's not a bad thing. "Hopefully it's not crippling, but hopefully it's sensitised [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have."

The actor said this while promoting 'The Book of Elsewhere', his debut novel co-written by science fiction writer China Mieville. The story centres on an immortal warrior who is baffled by his inability to die.

The enormously popular BRZRKR comic book series that Reeves created in 2021 served as the inspiration for the novel. BRZRKR, which stands for "berserker", will also be made into an anime series and a live-action Netflix movie featuring Mr Reeves. Discussing his fascination with comic books, the Hollywood megastar said, "I love the images. I love words and storytelling and I love the way that you can have this engagement that overlays. And so you can look at the art and then you can follow the story."

In December last year, Mr Reeves' Los Angeles home was broken into, according to authorities and reports. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a reported burglary at Mr Reeves' property on Thrasher Avenue, Hollywood Hills, around 7 pm on December 23. According to ABC7, the caller reported observing four suspects who were recorded by a surveillance camera entering the property through the backyard and breaking a rear window of the hillside residence to gain access.

Law enforcement officials searched the area but found no suspects. Officers then reviewed security footage, which showed intruders wearing ski masks smashing a window and entering the house, according to TMZ. Keanu Reeves was not home at the time, but burglars stole a firearm before escaping, the outlet reported.

This is not the first time Mr Reeves' home has been broken into. According to the LA Times, earlier in 2023, the 'John Wick' star filed a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly trespassed on the actor's property at least six times between November 2022 and January.