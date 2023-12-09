Masked Thieves Break Into Keanu Reeves' Los Angeles Home, Steal Firearm: Report

It is not known if anything else was taken.

Actor Keanu Reeves' Los Angeles home was broken into on Wednesday night, according to authorities and reports. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a reported burglary at Mr Reeves' property on Thrasher Avenue, Hollywood Hills, around 7 pm. According to ABC7, the caller reported observing four suspects who were recorded by a surveillance camera entering the property through the backyard and breaking a rear window of the hillside residence to gain access.

Law enforcement officials searched the area but found no suspects. Officers then reviewed security footage, which showed intruders wearing ski masks smashing a window and entering the house, according to TMZ. Keanu Reeves was not home at the time, but burglars stole a firearm before escaping, the outlet reported.

It is not known if anything else was taken. For now, no one is in custody in connection with the burglary. Detectives are looking through the camera footage on the property to get more information. TMZ reported that police are also investigating whether or not the initial call was from someone attempting to scout the property.

This is not the first time Mr Reeves' home has been broken into. According to the LA Times, earlier this year, the 'John Wick' star filed a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly trespassed on the actor's property at least six times between November 2022 and January.

Also read | Hermes Heir Plans To Adopt 51-Year-Old Gardener To Pass On $11 Billion Fortune To Him: Report

In 2014, Mr Reeves' house was also the scene of back-to-back break-ins. As per Marca, one woman broke into the actor's mansion while he was sleeping and fell asleep in his library chair. Mr Reeves then woke up and talked to the unidentified woman, who allegedly said she was there to meet him, and called the cops.

In another incident the same year, another woman allegedly walked into Mr Reeves' home through an unlocked door while he was not home. She allegedly jumped in his shower and skinny-dipped in his pool, before the cleaning crew called the police.

Both women were reportedly taken into custody and were given psychological evaluations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mr Reeves' last big screen release was 'John Wick: Chapter 4'. The makers revealed last week that the fifth part of the action franchise is in early development.