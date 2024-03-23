Kate Middleton's Abdominal Surgery To Cancer Diagnosis: Full Recap

Kate Middleton shared the news in a personal video message on Instagram.
In a personal video message released by Kensington Palace, Princess Catherine, more commonly known as Kate Middleton, revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.
This news comes as a surprise, following the Princess's "planned abdominal surgery" in January. At the time, the surgery was believed to be non-cancerous. However, post-operative tests revealed the presence of cancer.
The specific type of cancer remains undisclosed. A Kensington Palace spokesperson emphasised the Princess's right to medical privacy.
Princess Kate reassured the public of her well-being, stating she's "getting stronger every day" and focusing on holistic healing.
Here's the latest on the developments and essential details surrounding the recent announcement:
Family Support: Kate and Prince William are focusing on informing their children about her health.
Focus on Recovery: The Princess will take a temporary leave from royal duties to prioritise her well-being.
Royal Family Health: Kate becomes the third member of the Royal Family to reveal a cancer diagnosis, following King Charles and Sarah, Duchess of York.
Huge support from people: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle conveyed their support and good wishes for Kate's health and recuperation. Numerous organizations, for which Kate serves as a patron, expressed solidarity for her recovery on X. Several politicians also joined in extending their support for Kate Middleton during this time.
The Church of England extended prayers for Kate's well-being, with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby voicing his support and leading prayers on her behalf.