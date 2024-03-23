Kate Middleton's Abdominal Surgery To Cancer Diagnosis: Full Recap

Kate Middleton shared the news in a personal video message on Instagram.

In a personal video message released by Kensington Palace, Princess Catherine, more commonly known as Kate Middleton, revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

This news comes as a surprise, following the Princess's "planned abdominal surgery" in January. At the time, the surgery was believed to be non-cancerous. However, post-operative tests revealed the presence of cancer.

The specific type of cancer remains undisclosed. A Kensington Palace spokesperson emphasised the Princess's right to medical privacy.

Princess Kate reassured the public of her well-being, stating she's "getting stronger every day" and focusing on holistic healing.

Here's the latest on the developments and essential details surrounding the recent announcement:

Family Support: Kate and Prince William are focusing on informing their children about her health.

Focus on Recovery: The Princess will take a temporary leave from royal duties to prioritise her well-being.

Outpouring of Support: Many, including Prince William and Meghan Markle, have sent well wishes.

Royal Family Health: Kate becomes the third member of the Royal Family to reveal a cancer diagnosis, following King Charles and Sarah, Duchess of York.



Huge support from people: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle conveyed their support and good wishes for Kate's health and recuperation. Numerous organizations, for which Kate serves as a patron, expressed solidarity for her recovery on X. Several politicians also joined in extending their support for Kate Middleton during this time.

My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared.



On behalf of Canadians, I'm sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We're all wishing her a swift recovery. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 22, 2024

New Zealand's thoughts are this morning with the Princess of Wales following the news of her cancer diagnosis. I know Kiwis across the world will be wishing her well in her recovery. — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) March 22, 2024

The Church of England extended prayers for Kate's well-being, with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby voicing his support and leading prayers on her behalf.