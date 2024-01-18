Kanye West Unveils Titanium Dentures Worth $850,000: 'Experimental Dentistry'

Kanye West posted a photo on his Instagram Stories. (AFP Photo)

Rapper Kanye West appears to have got titanium dentures that resemble the ones worn by Jaws, the villain from two James Bond movies. He showed off the new dentures on Instagram Stories on Wednesday where the 46-year-old producer and recording artist posed with his open mouth with what appeared to be titanium covered by another material. A second photo showed the character Jaws from James Bond films 'The Spy Who Loved Me' and 'Moonraker', who had metal teeth.

Washington Post spoke to a person close to the rapper, whose official name is Ye, and said, "The technical term is fixed prosthodontics. They are fixed and permanent. This goes way beyond veneers or grills. It's quite unlike anything that has been done before. It's experimental dentistry to say the least."

"All that said, his teeth weren't removed," said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

One person said the denture is more expensive than diamonds

The outlet quoted the person as saying that the procedure cost $850,000, adding that the prosthodontics were designed by Ye and a team of dentists and cosmetic surgeons.

A Daily Mail report said the denture was manufactured by Thomas Connelly, a Beverly Hills-based dentist who has designed custom dental art for entertainers and athletes.

"Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression," Mr Connelly told Daily Mail.

The dentist, however, denied Ye's natural teeth had been removed, telling Complex, "He did not have his teeth removed. He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy."

The rapper's decision generated a lot of discussion on social media.

"No way Kanye west went through with that. Look like he wrapped his teeth with gum wrapper," one user commented on X.

"This can't be real," said another person.

The latest stun comes as Ye prepares to release a collaboration album with Ty Dolla $ign titled 'Vultures'.