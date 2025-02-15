K-Pop Music To K-Dramas, Why Korean Pop Culture Is So Popular In Manipur

The Korean wave has had a profound influence on the youth of Manipur since the early 2000s. The craze for Korean films, TV series, and music has reshaped entertainment preferences and inspired a cultural shift in the northeastern state. In recent years, Manipuri youngsters have increasingly embraced Korean culture, from learning the Korean language to adopting Korean fashion and food. The influence is especially visible in the fashion choices of the younger generation, who now incorporate Korean-inspired styles into their daily lives. So, it's safe to say that the impact of K-dramas and K-pop on the region is undeniable.

It all started after a powerful local group in the region ordered a ban on Hindi films and channels in the 2000s. As theatre and cable operators capitulated, Korean fare stepped in to fill the vacuum. First, Airarang TV, a 24-hour English language network based in Seoul, set the scene for fixation. Then, Korea's KBS World followed with its own stable of subtitled soap operas and, within a few months, Manipur was hooked.

Now, decades later, while the ban on Hindi movies and channels has become lax, the craze of Korean culture continues to influence the region. Korean pop music, led by groups like BTS and BLACKPINK, has gained immense popularity, with local fans forming fan clubs and participating in events like flash mobs and dance covers. K-dramas have also become a favourite pastime in Manipur, with streaming platforms making it easier for fans to access the latest series. Korean beauty products and skincare routines have also gained significant traction.

Also Read | India's Got Latent Row: Who Said What As Samay Raina Forced To Remove All YouTube Episodes

In addition to fashion and beauty, Korean cuisine has found its way into the hearts and stomachs of Manipuris. Korean dishes like kimchi, bibimbap, and bulgogi have become increasingly popular in the region, with local restaurants offering Korean-inspired menus to cater to the growing demand.

According to AFP, the Korean attraction is partly cultural. The Mongol roots of ethnic Manipuris mean their physical features are far closer to those of Koreans than other Indians. The family-oriented soap operas resonate strongly in the state, while teen romance dramas have a mass following among the young. The likes of 'Squid Games', 'Mr. Sunshine', 'Hellobound', and 'All of Us Dead' have become immensely popular in the region.

The Korean craze in Manipur is more than just a trend; it represents a deepening cultural exchange and the power of media in bridging distant worlds.