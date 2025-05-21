Justin Baldoni Struggles With Legal, Emotional Strain Amid Battle With Blake Lively

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Justin Baldoni is relying on faith and family during his legal battle. The lawsuit with Blake Lively has taken a financial and emotional toll. Baldoni's marriage remains strong amid the ongoing stress of the dispute.

Actor-director Justin Baldoni is reportedly relying on faith and close family ties as he navigates a high-profile legal battle with Hollywood star Blake Lively. A close friend of Baldoni's told People magazine that the ongoing lawsuit has taken a "financial and emotional" toll on the It Ends With Us actor.

Baldoni, 41, and his wife Emily have been married since 2013 and are said to be leaning on a tight-knit group of trusted friends. "The lawsuit drama is causing stress for both of them, but their marriage is solid and they are closer than ever," the friend was quoted as saying.

The legal dispute began in December 2024, when Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint, accusing Baldoni of misconduct during the production of It Ends With Us. She also alleged that Baldoni and his associates tried to tarnish her reputation in retaliation - charges the actor has firmly denied.

In response, Baldoni filed a countersuit in January 2025, seeking $400 million in damages from Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane, accusing them of defamation, extortion and other claims. Both lawsuits are set for trial in March 2026.

"March still feels very far away. He's certainly feeling the financial and emotional weight of his legal fight," said a family friend.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Baldoni is said to be maintaining a hopeful outlook. "He's a very positive guy and believes things will work out for the best," a source told People.

The actor, who shares two children with his wife, daughter Maiya and son Maxwell, recently broke his silence by paying tribute to his wife and mother in a heartfelt Mother's Day post.

"My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it," he wrote on Instagram on May 11.

Meanwhile, Lively, who has four children with Ryan Reynolds, has continued making public appearances since filing her complaint.

Legal teams on both sides have reportedly declined mediation, preparing instead for what is expected to be a high-stakes courtroom showdown next year.