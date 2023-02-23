JPMorgan Chase Is Restricting Employees From Using ChatGPT

ChatGPT has grown increasingly popular across the world.

JPMorgan Chase has restricted its staffers from using ChatGPT, Wall Street Journal reported. A person familiar with the matter told the media outlet that the bank did not restrict usage of the popular artificial intelligence chatbot for any particular incident.

After Amazon and several US Universities, JPMorgan Chase becomes the latest organisation to limit the use of chatbots in the workplace.

Last week, Verizon Communications banned the use of AI in its corporate systems, saying it could lose ownership of customer information or source code that its employees typed into ChatGPT.

Employees at various organisations are using ChatGPT to write emails or research topics. While many users said that the chatbot helps them work faster, others are trying to avoid being left behind as technology evolves.

Launched in November last year, ChatGPT has grown increasingly popular across the world. It crossed a million users a few days after its launch. People across jobs are using chatbots to automate tasks at work and school, Wall Street Journal report said. However, it has also raised questions about how AI could replace white-collar jobs. Developed by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research and development company, the chatbot can interact in a "conversational way".

ChatGPT is based on the company's GPT-3.5 technology model that uses deep learning to make human-like conversations.

Apart from ChatGPT, other tech companies have also launched similar products. Google launched a conversational AI service, Bard, and Microsoft launched the AI-integrated search engine, Bing.

Earlier this month, OpenAI said that it plans to launch a paid version of ChatGPT for $20 a month.