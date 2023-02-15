'Joker 2' Director Reveals Lady Gaga's First Look In The Film

'Joker 2' starring Lady Gaga is scheduled to release in October, 2024.

Todd Phillips, who is directing the sequel to Joker, has shared an image on Instagram that shows singer Lady Gaga and actor Joaquin Phoenix together. The director chose Valentine's Day to release Lady Gaga's first look in the film. The singer is believed to be playing Harley Quinn in the sequel to the 2019 film that grossed $1 billion and earned Joaquin Phoenix a best actor Oscar. In the short time that Mr Phillips shared the photo, it has amassed more than 1.60 lakh likes on Instagram.

"Happy Valentine's Day," the director said in the post, along with a picture of Gaga with blond hair, staring into the eyes of an in-love looking Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the Joker. She also shared the photo on her Twitter account.

According to Variety, Harley Quinn's character was portrayed by Margot Robbie in the 'Suicide Squad' films and 'Birds of Prey'.

Lady Gaga confirmed her association with the 'Joker' sequel in August last year, the outlet further said. The film has been described as a musical.

The Hollywood Reporter said that Todd Phillips wrote the script of the film with Scott Silver. The filming is currently underway in New York and Los Angeles. The film is scheduled to release on October 4, 2024, five years after the release of the first film.

Lady Gaga previously worked with Mr Phillips on 'A Star Is Born', which he produced.

The original 'Joker' was a smash hit in 2019, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. It won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was a major competitor at the Academy Awards that year, earning 11 nominations.