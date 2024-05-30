John Lennon's Guitar Fetches Record-Breaking Rs 24 Crore at Beatles Auction

It sold for $2.9million via a telephone bid at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York.

A guitar used by John Lennon sold for a record-breaking $2.9 million (Rs 24.1599 crore) at a Beatles auction, according to BBC. The 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar was used in the recording of the Beatles' 1965 album and film "Help!"

The instrument had been missing for over 50 years. Previously owned by Scottish guitarist Gordon Waller, who later gave it to his band's road managers, the guitar was rediscovered by new owners in the rural British countryside and subsequently put up for auction.

BBCreports that the guitar was sold via a telephone bid at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York. Lennon famously played the song "You've Got To Hide Your Love Away" on this guitar in the 1965 film "Help!" It was also used on recordings for the album of the same name.

The guitar was sold by Julien's Auctions, a rock 'n' roll memorabilia auction house known for breaking records with Beatles memorabilia sales. David Goodman, chief executive of Julien's Auctions, called the Framus "the most important Beatles guitar to ever come to market."

"This guitar is not only a piece of music history but a symbol of John Lennon's enduring legacy," Goodman said in a statement obtained by BBC. "Today's unprecedented sale is a testament to the timeless appeal and reverence of The Beatles' music and John Lennon."

Julien's Auctions also claims that the guitar was used by both Lennon and George Harrison during recording sessions. The auction house says it has matched the guitar to photos taken during sessions for both records as well as stills from the movie "Help!"

Here's a closer look at the famous guitar, as described by Julien's Auctions: