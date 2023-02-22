Video Shows Person Tumbling Down Plane's Stairs As Biden Lands In Poland

The person is seen falling on the stairs of the US jet at Warsaw airport in Poland.

As US President Joe Biden landed in Poland after finishing his surprise Ukraine visit, a video appeared on social media platform Twitter that showed a member of his entourage falling down the plane's stairs at Warsaw airport. Newsweek and other outlets reported that it was not Mr Biden in the video. The clip showed the person landing on the tarmac and quickly tended to by others who are getting off the plane. The video started gaining traction as it was reminiscent of Mr Biden's infamous tumble on the Air Force One's stairs in 2021.

Mr Biden, 80, arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a visit to Kyiv, where he stood together with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskiy, who is seeking more weaponry as he gears up for a spring offensive against the Russians.

He met Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss collective efforts to support Ukraine and thanked Poland for helping the United States and other countries facilitate deliveries of military and humanitarian assistance.

What the now-viral video shows?

The video has been recorded from the live broadcast of Mr Biden's arrival in Warsaw. It shows a person, who has crossed almost half of the plane's stairs, tumbling down.

Watch the video:

Who fell out of Air Force One in Poland? pic.twitter.com/hg9EdAY9R3 — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2023

Newsweek said it was not clear if the plane was Air Force One.

Twitter users started speculating if it was indeed Mr Biden. "Did Joe Biden fall down the stairs of Air Force One AGAIN when landing for his Ukraine visit?! Who is this?" Benny Johnson, a conservative commentator, said in a tweet.

Another user who also shard the video said, "Someone appears to have fallen out of Air Force One. What are the chances it was Joe Biden?"

What happened in 2021?

Mr Biden fell on the stairs of Air Force One - not once or twice, but thrice - in March 2021 while on his way to Atlanta. The video of the incident had gone viral and many users had mocked the US President.

Mr Biden was unhurt in the incident and carried on unaided.

Responding to reporters' questions about the fall that day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself."

Why was Joe Biden in Poland?

The US President visited Poland, an ally of NATO, days before one-year anniversary of Russia's military offensive against Ukraine. In his annual state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of escalating the conflict and announced the Kremlin would suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty with Washington.

Speaking hours later in the capital of NATO ally Poland, Biden pledged that "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia - never".

He also reaffirmed Washington's "iron-clad" commitment to NATO's principle of collective defence.

Mr Biden is expected to meet on Wednesday with the leaders of nine eastern NATO members who - though staunch supporters of Ukraine - fear the war spilling over.