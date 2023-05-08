Jeremy Renner Posts Workout Video, Jokes He's Taking His ''New Body For A Test Drive''

He suffered blunt chest trauma after a snowplough ran over him on January 1

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who survived after being crushed under a snowplough on New Year's Day, regularly posts updates about his health as his road to recovery continues. The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday and posted an impressive video showing him performing exercises despite a broken tibia. He joked that he's ''taking the new parts for a tiny test drive.''

Sharing the video, he wrote, ''I've decided to push through the pain of progress(this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive. The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc). Encouraged after this warm-up to press on ( don't tell my PT).''

The video showed him using straps connected to a machine to help him with his leg muscles and his mobility.

He also posted another video compilation showing how much progress he's made since the accident. ''My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time,'' the video was captioned.

The video features a series of clips which features him walking with a walker to slowly increase his speed and then walking without any support.

Notably, the actor suffered blunt chest trauma after a snowplough ran over him on January 1. He broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries following the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada. The actor had to be flown to the hospital in an air ambulance and underwent treatment in intensive care for months.

Last month, he paid a visit to the hospital staff who saved his life following the accident. He also made his red carpet return in Los Angeles for the premiere of his Disney+ show Rennervations.

The 52-year-old has played 'Hawkeye', a member of Marvel's Avengers superheroes team, in several movies and a television series. Mr Renner has also twice been nominated for an Oscar, for his role in 'The Hurt Locker' and 'The Town'.