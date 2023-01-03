Jennifer Lopez Shares Unseen Pictures From Her Wedding With Ben Affleck

The singer took to Instagram to share the highlights of 2022

American singer Jennifer Lopez recently shared never-seen-before pictures from her wedding with husband Ben Affleck. JLO married Ben in July 2022 in a chapel in Las Vegas.

The singer took to Instagram to share the highlights of 2022 and dubbed it 'one of the best years yet'. She wrote, "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year ...," she added hashtags #HappyNewYear', '#ImJustGettingStarted', '#WaitingForTonight' and '#ThisIsMeNow'.

Check out the video here:

The reel featured memories from each month of last year and it also showed unseen pictures of Ben and Jennifer's wedding ceremonies.

The American singer walked down the aisle in a beautiful gown from the shelves of designer Ralph Lauren, it featured a feathered-like turtle neck, dramatic sleeves and a long trail. Later she changed into a gorgeous gown featuring strings of pearls. Her third dress was a white bodycon gown with a crystal-embellished and plunging neckline.

The couple were engaged back in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were previously married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. They also broke up with their respective partners this year. JLo was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was with actress Ana de Armas.