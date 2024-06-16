Jennifer Aniston Wishes 'Best Friend' Courtney Cox On 60th Birthday: 'Fiercely Loyal To The End'

Ms Aniston is godmother to Courtney Cox's daughter Coco.

American actor Courtney Cox, popular for her role as Monica Geller on the sitcom 'FRIENDS' turned 60 years old on June 15. Her co-star Jennifer Aniston, who played the character of Rachel Green, took to social media to wish her "best friend."

In an Instagram post, Ms Aniston shared several pictures of themselves, a clip from a scene from the show and a screenshot from a FaceTime call, blowing each other kisses. "Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial... she's funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out," she wrote in the caption.

The 55-year-old continued, "Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn't know you. Terrified of dogs even though I've never known her NOT to have at least two of them Fiercely loyal to the end. She'll redecorate a room like nobody's business. Spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away. She doesn't care what other people think!!"

"I can't imagine a world without her. It's one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life... Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!" Ms Aniston added.

Notably, Ms Aniston is godmother to Coco Arquette, daughter of Courtney Cox and actor David Arquette.

Meanwhile, the show 'FRIENDS' became a household name in the 1990s and early 2000s. The show starred Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courtney Cox as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Joey Tribiani, played by Matt LeBlanc.

The show first aired in 1994 and ran for 10 superhit seasons. It followed the lives of six friends living in New York as they navigated personal and professional joys and tribulations, much of it converging around a coffee shop named Central Perk.