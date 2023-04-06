Jennifer Aniston Spent Her First 'FRIENDS' Paycheck On Vintage Mercedes, Here's What Happened Next

Jennifer Aniston had barely left the parking lot when the trouble began.

Jennifer Aniston claimed she bought a $13,000 (approx Rs 10.6 lakh) vintage Mercedes with her first paycheck from 'FRIENDS', which broke down almost right away, as per a report in CNBC.

The outlet cited Ms Aniston's interview with Popsugar on TikTok to report that the car she purchased was a vintage cream-coloured Mercedes-Benz 280SL. She said, "My first big splurge was on a Mercedes that had a for sale sign on it for almost two years." Ms Aniston further said she would regularly pass the car while travelling through Melrose in Los Angeles. "I was always like 'I can't wait. Someday," she added.

She ultimately paid the vehicle's $13,000 asking price. However, Ms Aniston had barely left the parking lot when the trouble began. "I bought it. And then I drove it. And then I drove it again and it never drove again. It was a lemon," the actress said.

The 'We Are The Millers' actor attributed her error in judgement to a dearth of prior experience buying used cars and called it a "25-year-old mistake". "I didn't know any better to get it checked out. That was just a nice 25-year-old mistake," she claimed.

In a 2021 podcast with Instyle, the actor said that she made an effort to fix it so that the vehicle could still be used. "It got me home. And then I don't even actually think I made it home right before it just went like (noise). So, it might've honestly just been the shell of a car, and I was the sucker to finally purchase it. So the amount of work I had to put into that car just to make it drive a block was ..."

Ms Aniston recently made headlines after she said that there are a lot of people who find the 'FRIENDS' "offensive" as the culture had changed dramatically since the days of the sitcom which aired in the 1990s. She said, " There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of FRIENDS and find them offensive. There were things that were never intentional and others... well, we should have thought it through - but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now."