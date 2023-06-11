Jennifer Aniston Says She 'Cant Stand' This Ageist Compliment

"I dont even understand what it means," the Friends actor said.

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston recently admitted that there is one back-handed compliment that she's sick of hearing. In an interview with British Vogue, the 54-year-old actor said that she can't stand the phrase, "You look great for your age".

"It drives me bananas, I can't stand it," the Friends star said during an interview with British Vogue.

The actor said that it should instead be, "You look great -- period."

She added, "That's a habit of society that we have these markers like, 'Well, you're at that stage, so for your age...'

"I don't even understand what it means."

The actor added that she is in "better shape than I was in my 20s".

The Emmy-winning actor added, "I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It's all 100 per cent better."

The actor also talked about her fitness routine and how it evolved over the years. She said that she found ways to make the modern workout more elegant yet "extremely robust."

She remarked, "It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding. You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren't getting a workout."

"Not only do you stress your body, but you also burn out - who wants to do that at all?"

The Murder Mystery actor said that she has focused on her well-being and longevity.

"My family lives a long time, especially my dad's side - I want to be thriving; I don't want to just be alive," Aniston told British Vogue.